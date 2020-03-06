Spin Sidelines: Who will stand out in land without giants? Watch our PBA preview

WHO will stand out in the land without giants?

Expect the race to the PBA Philippine Cup title to be as wide open as it has ever been with June Mar Fajardo out for probably the entire season with a shin injury, Greg Slaughter taking a leave of absence, and Raymond Almazan also sidelined for the early part to recover from a meniscus injury.

SPIN.ph staff Dodo Catacutan, Gerry Ramos, Reuben Terrado, and Karlo Sacamos sat down for the latest edition of the Spin Sidelines video series to give their picks and discuss other storylines in a preview of the upcoming all-Filipino conference.

Is San Miguel’s Philippine Cup dynasty over? Is Christian Standhardinger the best healthy big man in the league right now? Was the Poy Erram trade to TNT fair and is he the missing piece to the KaTropa puzzle?

Those questions and other subplots were answered, including trade rumors, Calvin Abueva’s status, PBA expansion plans, and when the next Dubai game will be in the podcast that lasted for a little over an hour.

The discussion came three days before the Philippine Cup that unfolds on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

In case you missed our Facebook livestream on Thursday night, check it out below.