Spin launches Premium Content

STARTING this March, Sports Interactive Network or Spin.ph, the country’s first full-staffed and comprehensive digital sports platform for the Filipino sports and esports fan, launches SPIN Premium Content, while still making most of its online news completely free for its avid readers.

SPIN.ph Premium Content will be mainly heavily-researched longform articles, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features and analysis, and will come out once a week initially.

Minimal fee

The premium content will be clearly marked on its main image. Once a reader clicks on a premium article, he/she will be able to read the first three paragraphs of the story and can opt to read more for a minimal fee of PHP15.00.

For its launch, Spin will be making the first two reads of its premium content FREE to all readers as long as they register their personal details.

SPIN editor-in-chief Dodo Catacutan said: "We will continue to offer a huge range of open, quality content but Spin’s premium content allows us to place a value on some of our most unique, in-depth and insightful journalism, offering compelling analysis from our journalists."

SPIN.ph gets an average of 8 million page views a month being consumed by more than 1.7 million Filipino sports and esports fans. It has partnered with Fewcents for its premium content offering.

