Space Jam toys now available at McDonald's Happy Meals

TWENTY-five years since they last wore a pair of sneakers, the Looney Tunes crew hit the parquet anew for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

And as the sequel hits theaters globally this week, McDonald's has also launched its own line of Happy Meal toys.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' animated character is in two of the 12 toys in the Space Jam line. In the first figurine, he's dunking on a ring, while the second has him passing the ball between his hands.

Take a look at the Space Jam toys

Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, shooting the ball with their bunny ears, are also part of the collectible set.

Other toys available in the Happy Meal line are Daffy Duck, Sylvester (with Tweety Bird on the ball), Taz, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Elmer Fudd, Martin the Martian, and Yosemite Sam.

Discover MNL got a close look at all 12 Happy Meal toys via in this unboxing video.

McDonald's also offers Cressida Cowell's book The Twins Greet a Great Auk in lieu of the toys as a part of its Happy Meal Readers program.

