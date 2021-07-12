Music, Movies And TV

Space Jam toys now available at McDonald's Happy Meals

by randolph b. leongson
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Courtesy of McDonald's

TWENTY-five years since they last wore a pair of sneakers, the Looney Tunes crew hit the parquet anew for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

And as the sequel hits theaters globally this week, McDonald's has also launched its own line of Happy Meal toys.

Space Jam Happy Meal toys

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' animated character is in two of the 12 toys in the Space Jam line. In the first figurine, he's dunking on a ring, while the second has him passing the ball between his hands.

Continue reading below ↓

Take a look at the Space Jam toys

Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, shooting the ball with their bunny ears, are also part of the collectible set.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Other toys available in the Happy Meal line are Daffy Duck, Sylvester (with Tweety Bird on the ball), Taz, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Elmer Fudd, Martin the Martian, and Yosemite Sam.

Discover MNL got a close look at all 12 Happy Meal toys via in this unboxing video.

Continue reading below ↓

McDonald's also offers Cressida Cowell's book The Twins Greet a Great Auk in lieu of the toys as a part of its Happy Meal Readers program.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Courtesy of McDonald's

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again