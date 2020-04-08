Frontliners helping frontliners: Soldiers give up part of salary to donate medical supplies

OUR country's soldiers have pledged a part of their May salaries to the government fund to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. announced the news on Wednesday as the nation continues its drive to flatten the curve in this health crisis.

"In commiserating with our kababayan who were unfortunate enough to contract the disease; and as a manifestation of full support to government, each regular member of the AFP – from the highest ranking general to the lowest ranking personnel – will donate an amount based on a certain percentage deduction from their respective base pays for the month of May," he said in a statement.

No specific percentage has been stated, although Santos himself (being the AFP chief) is expected to dole out the biggest contribution with P10,484, according to a report of Rappler.

Even the lowest ranking soldiers ⁠— privates (Philippine Army), airmen (Philippine Air Force), or apprentice seamen (Philippine Navy) ⁠— are chipping in and will donate P100. These funds are expected to raise P16.9 million, which will then be handed over to the Office of Civil Defense and will be used for medical supplies, especially facemasks and personal protective equipments (PPEs), which are direly needed by our medical personnel.

"Our heart goes out to our people," continued Santos' statement. "Seeing and feeling their hardships daily from the checkpoints, quarantine centers, and relief distribution sites we man, we commit to them our resolute efforts to win over this pandemic; we are one with them in keeping the faith that together we will hurdle this test of the Filipino’s indomitable spirit."

Truly, we heal together as one.