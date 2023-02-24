'Small' talk dominates Twitter chatter after Gilas 12 reveal

SMALL ball? Ravenas again? Where's the Gilas rooks?

On the eve of Gilas' first clash against Lebanon in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, fans took to social media to share their skepticism on the return of some Gilas vets — even with a promising young core at their disposal.

Weeks before its upcoming double-header on home soil, the Gilas pool was marred by ill-timed injuries and last-minute withdrawals — with the likes of Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, RR Pogoy, Carl Tamayo, Chris Newsome, and Raymond Almazan not seeing action in both Lebanon and Jordan matches.

This prompted Gilas coach Chot Reyes to tap the services of ex-Batang Gilas Mason Amos, 41-year-old Kelly Williams, and the newly naturalized Ginebra mainstay Justin Brownlee.

Now that the 'Gilas 12' is all set, here's how fans reacted to the final roster on Twitter:

Reactions to Gilas Final 12 vs Lebanon

Size matters?

Same old, same old

Fans lament exclusions of Gilas neophytes

All eyes on Amos and JB