Snow Badua proven right + more reactions to huge C-Stan trade

IT’S been THE question on every fan’s mind every time Spin.ph contributing reporter Snow Badua shows up for a guest appearance in our Spin POV podcast: “C-STAN TO GIN KINGS may update?”

With good reason. Badua has been dropping hints about this since early this year, both on his own platforms and our podcast.

And now, once again, he has been vindicated, as news broke that the Gin Kings are indeed acquiring Christian Standhardinger, trading away Greg Slaughter for the Fil-German big man.

Aside from a feeling of satisfaction of having a previous rumor confirmed, reactions were mixed across the board in this new development in a season of high-powered trades.

Just take a look at the Facebook comments section on Spin.ph’s page, which already has 1,000 comments and more than 1,200 shares as of writing.





Meanwhile, on Twitter:

Snow speaks

Gin Kings fans are excited about the possibilities

SMC group is making the right moves, say these fans

Still so many questions

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Gregzilla

Food for thought

Paging idol Snow