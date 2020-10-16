News And Trends

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Lakers title, Kobe with sleeve tattoo

by from the web
14 hours ago
PHOTO: @snoopdogg on Instagram

SNOOP Dogg usually expresses his thoughts through his words. Now, he’s showing it through his skin.

The renowned rapper showed off his newest tattoo that represents that Los Angeles’ Lakers newest and 17th NBA championship with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The sleeve tattoo on his right arm has the Lakers’ logo over the Larry O’Brien trophy underneath clouds of “Gangster Heaven”, with the “KB” initials sitting at the bottom.

“Laker Nation, thank y’all Lakers,” the longtime Lakers fan said on his Instagram post.

What do you think of his new ink?

