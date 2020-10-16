Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Lakers title, Kobe with sleeve tattoo

SNOOP Dogg usually expresses his thoughts through his words. Now, he’s showing it through his skin.

The renowned rapper showed off his newest tattoo that represents that Los Angeles’ Lakers newest and 17th NBA championship with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The sleeve tattoo on his right arm has the Lakers’ logo over the Larry O’Brien trophy underneath clouds of “Gangster Heaven”, with the “KB” initials sitting at the bottom.

Continue reading below ↓

“Laker Nation, thank y’all Lakers,” the longtime Lakers fan said on his Instagram post.

What do you think of his new ink?

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.