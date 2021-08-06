What did Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart have to say about Hidilyn Diaz?

MORE than bringing home the country's first-ever gold medal in the prestigious Olympic Games after 97 long years, Hidilyn Diaz sure put the Philippines' name on the radar.

In the finals, the Filipina weighting star minted a fresh Olympic record of 127-kg at the barbell to defeat Chinese world champion Liao Qiuyun's 126-kg, and win the highest honors in the women's 55-kg event.

In the Philippines, her achievement made headlines, congratulatory social media cards, offers of free food, and a ton of incentives.

Internationally, she gained two surprising fans: comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Snoop Dogg, who watched her pull off the feat as it happened.





In the running TV show, Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg (which is only available to view on streaming service Peacock) Diaz left them speechless as they watched her lift for gold live, airing their reactions.

When they could finally speak, this is what they had to say.

"Hidilyn Francisco Diaz took home not only her first gold, but the first gold ever for the Philippines," the American rapper said.

Hart exclaimed, "Woah, woah watch it. Oh my gosh. Her clean and jerk is 493 lbs."

Snoop Dogg answered, "She can lift you and me up at the same time."

The Olympic Highlights show features the Summer Games' most impressive displays or most-shocking moments taking place in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

To this date, the Snoop-Hart duo is now on their eight episode.

