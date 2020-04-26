Charity begins at home for SMC

IN as much as it has been extending help to others, San Miguel Corp. is not about to neglect its own.

The company that has been spent over a billion pesos to help Filipinos amid the coronavirus pandemic committed to grant full-time pay to all its employees and extended workforce while the extended community quarantine (ECQ) remains in effect.

SMC said it has released full compensation with benefits amounting to over P3 billion for all its 66,557 employees, consultants and contract workers.

“These are trying times and while we, as a company, are not immune to the challenges of this crisis, the safety and security of our workforce will always come first. We do not want them worrying about their jobs,” assured SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang.

Addressing SMC employees, Ang said: “I am truly proud of the hard work that you, most especially our frontliners, have been doing in the midst of the challenges: delivering essential goods and services that are critical in this battle.

“Please continue to adopt our ‘malasakit’ mindset and focus on what we, as individuals, can do to make a difference, because many are counting on us.”

This developed as the firm continues to work round the clock in mobilizing resources to help address the larger societal and economic impact of the health crisis.

The company also announced it has set aside P11.67 billion in tax, concession, and contractual payments throughout the quarantine so it can respond effectively to the challenges of the pandemic.

Of the amount, SMC has already paid government P8.77 billion, while the remaining balance will be remitted before the end of the ECQ.

“We are also aware that we have a huge role to play across industries and we are lucky to be more equipped than the rest to navigate this crisis. That said, we remain steadfast in our commitment to assist government and continue providing assistance where it's most needed," Ang said.

To date, SMC and the businesses under it, have provided assistance of over P1 billion in the form of cash, food, flour, disinfectant alcohol, fuel, free toll, and personal protective equipment (PPE) donations to vulnerable communities and front liners.