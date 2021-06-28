SMC teams' brand-new practice facility debuts as vaccination center

SAN Miguel Corp. has built a state-of-the-art training facility for its PBA teams, which for years have rented private gyms for practices.

The facility dubbed simply as the SMC Sports Complex, however, opened not for games or practice but for a more meaningful purpose: as a vaccination site for thousands of SMC employees, essential workers and extended workforce.

“Vaccinating as many Filipinos as we can is important to reaching herd immunity and getting our economy back up. The sports facility is one of the sites for our essential workers," said SMC president Ramon S. Ang.

Through the Pasig City local government, 1,252 SMC front line and essential workers received their first doses of the Sinovac vaccine during a two-day vaccination event at the facility, located within the San Miguel Foods complex along C-5 road.

The new sports facility was completed just last May, and has not been used yet by any of the SMC teams, namely: the San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings, and Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.

It has three air-conditioned main basketball courts spread over 5,013 square meters that can be separaed by electric curtain dividers. It features “Regupol” rubberized flooring and is also equipped with electric ceiling-mounted (forward folded) and fixed-wall mounted basketball systems, and portable basketball systems.

State-of-the-art facility

It also has a fitness gym with separate male and female lockers and shower rooms, as well as three viewing decks with toilets at the second floor.

“We are proud of this facility and the excellent job that our architects, engineers, and workers have put into building it and ensuring that it adheres to international standards. We are even prouder of this facility now because even it can’t be used by the teams yet, it is serving a meaningful purpose - protecting lives during the pandemic,” Ang said.

