SMC set to distribute poultry products as donations breach P1-billion mark

A total of P150 million worth of poultry products has been set aside by San Miguel Corporation for distribution to poor communities, bringing together the company’s total contribution to P1.147 billion six weeks since the country was put under an Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“With the resources that we have, we are in a position to help and provide essential relief, especially to our neighbors, in these difficult times. To use these resources well and put them to good use is the right and responsible thing to do,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said.

SMC’s most recent effort to distribute fresh poultry products to affected communities mostly in areas surrounding its facilities, pushed the company’s total food donations to about P390.7 million consisting of canned goods, fresh meats, biscuits, breads, coffee, milk, and flour.

“Many families do not have the means to earn a living right now, so food is really a concern. By helping our LGUS and partner non-profit and charitable organizations bring food to those who need it, we hope that the most vulnerable families will have one less thing to worry about, especially since we are all mandated to stay in our homes,”Ang added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

On top of its own food products, SMC has also distributed some 1.1 million kilos of rice worth an estimated P38.4 million, as part of its food donation drive. It has also donated over 15,000 bags of flour to LGUs for their local bakers, who make these into affordable and free breads for their communities.

The company also reported that its ongoing donations of disinfectant alcohol to hospitals, government agencies and installations, and local governments, from its repurposed liquor facilities nationwide, has reached over 1 million liters, amounting to P83.3 million.

Since prior to the start of the quarantine period, the company had been reconfiguring operations at its Ginebra San Miguel Inc. facilities nationwide to produce 70 percent ethyl alcohol, all of which are donated to the fight against Covid-19.

The company has also donated P15.37 million worth of its own brand of powder disinfectant Protect Plus Gold, produced by its San Miguel Animal Health Care, a unit under San Miguel Foods, Inc, to various LGUs and hospitals.

Meanwhile, its support for medical front liners also recently got a big boost, with the arrival of close to 54,000 sets of medical-grade PPE it acquired from China, and the first 10,000 locally-made, medical-grade PPE produced by the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP).

The PPE are part of a P500 million-fund the company pledged to buy medical equipment and supplies needed by medical front liners and hospitals.