SMC resumes Skyway extension project alongside donation drive

DESPITE occupied with its nationwide drive to help the country in this time of the pandemic, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) isn’t about to set aside its commitment in the infrastructure sector.

The firm announced it will resume construction of the Skyway Extension project which was suspended for the past two months due to the imposition of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The resumption began on Friday following the issuance of guidelines by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19.

Through its San Miguel Infrastructure, SMC is the concession holder of the Metro Manila Skyway.

“We have been given the go-signal by government to resume work on the Skyway extension, and while we cannot yet go full blast, we will do whatever we can to deliver this project as close as we can to the original deadline. We have to work smart, be efficient, and most of all, keep the workers safe,” said SMC President and COO Ramon S. Ang.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

With its contractor returning to the job site, SMC said the development will partially mitigate delay in the delivery of the project, originally scheduled for December 2020.

The company however said it is unable to determine yet a new completion date, given that only a limited number of workers can be deployed by contractor EEI Corporation as part of the quarantine measures identified.

The project is seen as key to reducing traffic in southern Metro Manila, particularly the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Alabang area while allowing motorists from the south direct access to the elevated Skyway and beyond.

For a one-month period, Skyway management said that it will close about 700 meters of Lane 3 of the Skyway At-Grade section northbound from the old Alabang Entry Plaza.

This is to enable workers to install scaffoldings to build the columns for Pier 34- 49.

Skyway assured that safety, sanitation and other health measures are already in place at the construction site, even prior to the resumption of construction.

Workers will follow the basic rules of social distancing and put on face masks and gloves. There will also be adequate hand sanitation and disinfecting facilities including the availability of soap, water, and alcohol.

Workers will also be housed in on-site facilities provided by the company.