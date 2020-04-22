SMC obtains enough agri products to feed four million families a day

THIS time, San Miguel Corporation is partnering with the Department of Agriculture in the purchase of agricultural products to provide support to farmers and help secure food supply in the country that is currently going through the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm just procured four million kilos of surplus corn, an amount that is enough to produce feeds for over seven million broilers and feed four million families a day.

SMC is also in talks with the agriculture department to utilize strategic Petron stations nationwide as outlets for government’s “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” rolling store program, to make farm produce such as fruits and vegetables accessible to consumers.

The program is the market system project of the DA that links local farmers to consumers and ensure the sale of agricultural products at reasonable prices.

“Through this program with the Agricultural department, we will be able to keep our farmers afloat as we navigate these uncertain times. At the same time, we also help people stay safe, healthy, and nourished by providing them a convenient way to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said.

Continue reading below ↓

Petron stations that will be initially tapped as venues for Kadiwa stores are Filinvest, Dasmarinas/Edsa and Katipunan/La Vista.

The company said more gas stations will be added in the coming days.

Currently, SMC’s Petron stations also serve as sites for SMC’s Manukang Bayan refrigerated vans, which bring fresh chicken and other refrigerated and canned meats closer to consumers.

Ang thanked the agriculture department for offering its network of corn and cassava farmers to supply its San Miguel Foods, Inc. with raw materials for continuous food production.

“We thank the DA for helping us identify possible sources of corn and cassava and farmers who are in need of help. By helping them, we will also ensure that we get the needed raw material supplies for our various food products,” said the SMC executive.

Among these are some 25,000 hectares of corn farms in Cagayan, where much of the surplus corn will come from.

Continue reading below ↓

The company is also looking to the DA to link it with cooperative heads in Tuguegarao for sourcing of cassava.

SMC said it will buy the produce at pre-agreed prices and volume, as part of a long-term partnership.

The company has also reiterated its call to farmers nationwide to supply rice, corn, cassava, sweet potato, coconut oil and other farm products that will be bought at guaranteed prices for the farmers benefit.

Ang emphasized the need to sustain economic activity in the food value chain, which includes agricultural products suppliers, processing, and shipping to retailers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

SMC has assured a stable food supply for at least six months even beyond the ECQ with the 24/7 operation of its food facilities. SMC’s food facilities can produce a daily output of 1.96 million kilograms of fresh meats (poultry, beef, and pork); 524,000 kilograms of processed meats (canned meat, nuggets, and hotdogs); and 2.11 million kilograms of flour/baked goods (flour, biscuits, pandesal, and nutribuns).

Continue reading below ↓

It also continues to donate food products, rice, and flour to vulnerable communities in support of the government’s Covid-19 relief efforts.