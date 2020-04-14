SMC helps build isolation facilities for military hospitals personnel

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) is teaming up with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in constructing 10 emergency quarantine facilities near military hospitals to house personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 but have mild or no symptoms at all.

The newly-built facilities are designed to help ease the pressure on hospitals and other clinics currently flooder with patients needing intensive medical treatment.

“We are thankful to the AFP for giving us the opportunity to collaborate with them on this initiative. This is one way we can help our hospitals efficiently attend to Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms as well as those suffering from other life-threatening conditions,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

The 10 facilities will have 15 beds each and are located beside the NOLCOM Hospital in Tarlac, SOLCOM Hospital in Lucena City, Eastmincom Hospital in Davao City, CENTCOM Hospital in Cebu City, Westmincom Hospital in Zamboanga City, Veterans Memorial Center, CJVAB Hospital in Pasay City, Naval Air Group in Cavite City and WESCOM Hospital in Palawan.

Ang added the company is looking for more areas where prototype hospital facilities can be built as existing emergency rooms of hospitals brace for a surge of patients.

“We are one with the country in finding ways to accommodate more patients as hospitals reach their full capacity. These emergency COVID facilities we are helping build will serve not just our military front liners but also other PUIs in surrounding communities,” he said.

Earlier, SMC has earmarked P500 million to purchase personal equipment (PPE) and augment supply for medical health workers. Initially, the company has committed to buy the first 10,000 PPEs from a local manufacturer through efforts initiated by the Department of Trade and Industry.

SMC is also expecting delivery of more PPEs from its suppliers in the coming days.