SMC's modern-day version of the nutribun is not just any other bread

PRODUCTION of ‘nutribun’ by San Miguel Corporation has already breached 600,000 pieces since it was revived during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The numbers more than doubled the previous production of 284,171 during the closing weeks of April.

The nutritious bread was first introduced in the 1970s as solution to the malnutrition among young public school children.

SMC decided to produce nutribun during the current health crisis for the purpose of donating it to vulnerable sectors of the society.

“While our food donations consisting of rice and San Miguel food products continue, there are still many who have limited or no access to sufficient nutrition – the most disadvantaged in our society, especially children," said SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang.

"That is why we continue to work to increase production of our nutribun, so we can distribute them for free and provide essential nutrition for them,"

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Like its predecessor, the new version of the nutribun is packed with many health benefits, especially for young people.

Made with San Miguel Mills’ King Hard Wheat Flour and its Star Margarine, the reformulated Nutribun was developed by the company’s flour technology team.

Unlike the normal pandesal, usually made of 30 grams of dough, SMC’s nutribun is denser, with 85 grams of dough. Each bun has 250 calories and is also high in dietary fiber and is a good source of iron and iodine.

Continue reading below ↓

“It is really designed to provide energy and essential nutrients, so that our disadvantaged youth can avoid hunger and hopefully maintain good overall health during this pandemic,” Ang said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The quarantine is still far from over, and while we worry about the spread of the virus, we also cannot disregard its impact to families already saddled with poverty, whose children are the most vulnerable."

Data from “The State of the World’s Children 2019” released by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reveal that one out of three children under the age of five are stunted in growth as many children in poor families are threatened with undernutrition and hunger.