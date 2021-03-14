News And Trends

'Welcome to SMC' jokes abound in online reactions to PBA draft

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago

WELCOME to the PBA!

The first batch of the rookie class of 2021 has just filed into the classroom. Peering in from the windows, of course, are the fans, happily making their opinions known on social media.

    Take a look at this screenshot of the ongoing conversation in the Spin.ph Facebook page, when we posted news about the No. 1 and the No. 2 picks.

    Of course, the SMC group gets a good ribbing in our comments section. with some jaded fans feeling like they already know where this is going. Is the sentiment on the same on Twitter? Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the ongoing draft.

    Pag Zoom talaga, di maiiwasan

    The SMC jokes roll in

    The Dyip that could have been

    Malonzo shores up NorthPort

    San Beda power

    DLSU power

    Surprises mess up our Mock Draft picks

    Keeping an eye on this guy

    Adamos was the first big swerve of the night

    Ginebra can still surprise

