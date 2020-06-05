SMC extends fuel support to 'Libreng Sakay' program for medical workers

THE free fuel support by San Miguel Corporation to the government’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ program has been extended up to June 15, giving medical frontliners a longer time to benefit from the charity program.

The firm has now donated a total of P6.2 million worth of fuel to the cause, which originally should have been over shortly after the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MCEQ) was lifted in the National Capital Region (NCR).

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said as Metro Manila adjusts to the ‘new normal’ under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), there will still be limitations on transportation options for commuters, especially essential medical workers.

The situation compelled the company to extend its help to the Department of Transportation (DoTR), which has been deploying shuttle buses to give free rides to medical frontliners since the ECQ.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It will be a period of adjustment for everyone, particularly those who are commuting to and from work. As the threat of the pandemic is still here, medical frontliners still need to care for patients, particularly those afflicted with Covid-19. We have to make sure that they have reliable and safe transportation going to their places of work everyday,“ Ang said.

Prior to the announcement of the extension of fuel subsidy, SMC, through SMC Infrastructure and Petron Corporation, already donated an additional 45,000 liters of fuel for the use of DOTR shuttle buses, with the total fuel donated so far at 180,000 liters.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Apart from the fuel for shuttle buses, we continue to support our brave medical front liners through our many initiatives. We will continue to support our front liners at this critical time, any way we can,” Ang said.

SMC, through SMC Infrastructure, has also waived toll fees worth P11 million for medical front liners who travelled through the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) during the enhanced community quarantine.