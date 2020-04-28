SMC donates machines, kits to DOH for COVID-19 mass testing

IN a bid to help speed up mass testing of coronavirus cases in the country, San Miguel Corporation is donating five sets of testing machines and test kits among government centers through the Department of Health.

The company is handing out RT-PCR machines and high-throughput automated RNA extraction systems which will allow the government to conduct additional 11,000 tests per day, helping boost capacity and efficiency to mass test for COVID-19.

It would also let beneficiary laboratories to test faster, using less time and human intervention.

Testing kits will also be distributed for DoH to be able to conduct additional 20,000 tests.

The SMC donation is seen to help significantly boost government capacity to determine extent, and contain transmission of the virus before quarantine is lifted on May 15.

SMC said the machines, which arrived Monday via a chartered flight, will be distributed by DoH to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) which will get two sets of equipment.

The rest will be delivered to San Lazaro Hospital, Vicente Sotto Medical Center in Cebu, and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao.

One set is consists of two RT-PCR equipment and one automated RNA extraction machine that requires less time and human intervention to conduct.

“We are one with the government in wanting to curb the spread of the virus, and with enough capacity to test a greater number of people, we are optimistic we will be able to gradually and safely restart the economy,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) laid down conditions for governments wanting to ease restrictions and reopen their economies to include capacity to mass test and control transmission, among others.

SMC has begun preparations for a gradual back-to-work scenario with a wide-ranging plan that includes, among others, testing for its over 30,000 front liners within the organization along with strict regulations on good hygiene, social distancing, mass gatherings.

“It is essential that we take early action to ensure our working conditions are safe to return to for our employees and affiliates when government relaxes restrictions,” said Ang.

The SMC executive said the company is working closely with the government to be able to certify who is clear to return to work.

“We are committed to getting the economy back and running without risking a second wave of COVID-19 cases,”Ang said.

As one of the country’s biggest diversified conglomerates, most of SMC’s facilities have remained open throughout the quarantine period, to make sure that essential goods and services are available.

These include food, beverages, power, fuel, expressways, among others. The company has also repurposed its liquor plants to be able to produce ethyl alcohol for donation to medical health workers and other government front liners.

SMC to date has already donated P1.147 billion worth of food products, ethyl alcohol, fuel, protective gear, free toll among others, to front liners and hardest hit communities in Luzon and other provinces nationwide.