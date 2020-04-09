SMC donates flour to help LGUs, small bakers boost food rations

THERE’S no stopping San Miguel Corporation from extending continuous support to the Filipino people at this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After, ethyl alcohol, PPEs, rice, canned goods and meat products, the firm which owns PBA champion teams Magnolia, San Miguel, and Barangay Ginebra, now shifts focus to donating flours to different local government units and bakers around Metro Manila.

So far, 8,400 sacks of flours have been given away to help keep small businesses afloat and ensure affordable and nutritious breads are available in the market.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said the flour donation will supplement food rations to various LGUs and provide added nutrition to keep citizens healthy especially at this time of the pandemic.

Flour is the main ingredient in making bread.

“The local government units need all the support they can get in making sure that their citizens do not go hungry and are free from illness during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from our food donations, we’re providing them flour for them to bake bread,” Ang said.

The SMC chief added this will also provide some relief to small bakers struggling to stay afloat.

The flour donations were distributed to Manila, Caloocan, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, Valenzuela, Pateros. Outside of Metro Manila, SMC has also donated to Batangas, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija as well as to four army camps and two non-government organizations.

Many of the LGUs have started partnering with their local bakeshops to produce pandesal, nutribun, and other kinds of bread to be sold at a discount to their constituents.

Bread was also produced for distribution to impoverished communities as well as frontliners, including medical workers who are serving at local hospitals.

Ang cited as examples the cities of Navotas, which has distributed SMC’s flour donations to 32 bakeries in exchange for discounted bread sold to its residents, and Valenzuela, which engaged local bakeries to make bread to be distributed for free to frontliners.

“By engaging the local bakeshops, we are also helping sustain these small businesses that were affected by the lockdown and have experienced loss of income. We will devise more ways to make sure that food donations will be available to everybody and to those who need it most,” he said.

Apart from Metro Manila, SMC has also started donating flour to cities and barangays in the neighboring provinces of Batangas and Bulacan.