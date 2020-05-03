SMC donates 85,000 liters of fuel to shuttle service for frontliners

SAN Miguel Corp. commemorated Labor Day by donating 85,000 liters of fuel to the government’s Libreng Sakay programs.

The supply, provided by subsidiaries SMC Infrastructure and Petron Corporation, in broken down to 40,000 liters of fuel for the Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) free shuttle program and another P45,000 liters for the Department of Transportation’s (DoTR) parallel program.

Libreng Sakay provides transportation to thousands of medical frontliners and workers reporting to hospitals throughout Metro Manila.

The fuel donation worth an estimated P2.8 million is the second such grant the two SMC businesses have given recently to benefit medical frontliners fighting the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In all, the company has given a total of 170,000 liters, worth P5.8 million for the shuttle services.

“This is our simple way of honoring our brave and selfless medical workers on Labor Day. We want to continue honoring them by helping provide them this convenient, safe, and free means of transportation when they go on duty,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang.

Apart from fuel, SMC Infrastructure also waives toll fees for medical front liners at toll roads it operates, namely the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).