SMC delivers virus testing kits and booths to Manila, Pasig, Mandaluyong

THE cities of Mandaluyong, Pasig and Manila were the first to receive coronavirus testing booths produced by San Miguel Corporation to help boost testing capacities for the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 24 testing booths were turned over to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

Testing booths reserved for the other LGUs such as Quezon City, Kalookan, Malabon, Las Pinas, Paranaque, Muntinlupa, Makati, Navotas, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Valenzuela, Pasay and Pateros will be turned over in the coming week.

P3 million worth of PCR tests for each of the 17 LGUs equivalent to 34,000 tests has also been donated by SMC.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The company is also set to turn over an additional three sets of RT-PCR testing machines and automated RNA machines to key government hospitals.

“We are fully committed to helping all our Metro Manila LGUs increase their Covid-19 testing capabilities, in support of the national government’s expanded testing goals,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang.

“With these donations, we hope to help boost testing particularly in our less-fortunate communities where many underprivileged families are extra vulnerable, due to their living conditions,” he added.

Ang stressed the importance of carrying out expanded testing and making it accessible to more people. To achieve this, he said testing should be made free for poor families.

“We need to be able to find a way to make testing accessible to all. Everyone should have equal access, not just those who have the means,” Ang said.

Continue reading below ↓

At the same time, he batted for the regulation of the price of testing, to make it affordable for regular Filipinos and small companies that have to test their employees before returning to work. Along this line, SMC is working with the local government of its home city of Mandaluyong to ensure that the cost to test in the city remains affordable.

Apart from its donations to the LGUs, SMC had earlier donated five sets of the same testing machines to the Department of Health (DoH) and testing kits which can administer up to 20,000 tests.

According to the DOH, the donation effectively doubled the country’s testing capacity.