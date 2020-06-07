SMC, DA open more 'Kadiwa' stores at Petron stations

THE network of ‘Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita’ has been expanded through the partnership between San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Department of Agriculture as more rolling farmers’ stores have been stationed at Petron gas stations.

The program boosts an agricultural industry that is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and provides consumers easier access to fresh fruits and vegetables straight from local farms.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said the partnership with DA covering the Kadiwa stores as well as the purchase of major raw materials for food production, has benefited a lot of farmers suffering from loss of critical markets and income due to strict quarantine guidelines.

“We‘ve heard some reports of farmers who had difficulty shipping their produce or worse, were left with no choice but to let their produce rot or spoil, or were forced to sell at below market prices,” said Ang.

“Farmers are the backbone of our food supply chain and are essential to our food security, that is why from the very start, we tried to think of programs to help them even more,” he added.

The new “Kadiwa” stores are located at the following Petron gas stations: Bel-Aire Gil Puyat Cor. Makati Ave; EDSA – Sierra Madre; Dasmarinas, EDSA; Katipunan Ave. (La Vista), QC; Shaw Blvd corner Wack Wack; C5-Diego Silang, Taguig; EDSA corner Main Ave. Cubao; 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. QC; Marcos Highway, Pasig; Connecticut, San Juan; Ninoy Aquino Ave. Sucat, Paranaque; Doña Soledad Ave. Better Living, Paranaque; and Dr. A Santos Ave., Sucat Rd., Paranaque.