Farmers support, food supply boosted with SMC purchase of 69 million kilos of corn

SAN Miguel Corporation kept its promise to help farmers earn some and at the same time, help stablize the country’s food supply.

SMC purchased a total of 69 million kilos of corn from farmers around the country in coordination with the Department of Agriculture.

San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI) ramped up the sourcing and purchasing of corn and other agricultural outputs to help farmers who are unable to move their produce due to the Luzon-wide quarantine that has also affected food production and distribution.

“We expect to purchase more corn from farmers in the coming weeks as we continue to secure agreements with farmers in many corn-producing regions in the country. We thank the Department of Agriculture for giving us the opportunity to help our farmers get a ready market for their products at pre-agreed and guaranteed prices,” said SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The SMC chief added payment for purchases are released promptly so that farmers can have a steady source of income during this time of the pandemic.

The purchase came in the wake of SMC likewise buying 92,000 kilos of corn from farmer-cooperatives in Central Luzon and Pangasinan as identified by the agriculture department.

Ang said the company is expecting 50,000 kilos of corn from Camarines Sur, 100,000 kilos will come from the Maymatan Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Camarines Sur during the period of May 26 to June 15.

Apart from corn, SMC has also called on farmers of rice, cassava, coconut oil, and other farm products to come forward through the assistance of the DA.

“The farmers are at the core of our food production and they are even more essential and vital during this pandemic. We encourage more to come forward and help us secure the needed ingredients and raw materials for our food production,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Before this, SMC’s agreement with the DA also allowed it to purchase four million kilos of surplus corn that is enough to produce feeds for over 7 million live broilers that can eventually feed 4 million families in one day.

Also identified as possible sources of corn is the province of Cagayan, where there are 25,000 hectares of corn farms, and cooperative heads in Tuguegarao for cassava.

Continue reading below ↓

As part of its agreement with the DA, Petron gas stations in Metro Manila are also being utilized as outlets for farmers’ produce, through the agency’s “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” rolling store program. This initiative has made locally-grown fruits and vegetables accessible to consumers at reasonable prices and gave added distribution channels and a ready market for local farmers.

The DA has started to operate two “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” pilot stores at Petron Katipunan, near La Vista subdivision and Petron Zabarte station in Caloocan, with more coming.

These DA rolling stores complement SMC’s own efforts to make fresh poultry, meats, and ready-to-eat products available to consumers through Petron gas stations. Currently, there are 30 reefer vans-cum-rolling stores serving different locations throughout the metro.

Meanwhile, six Petron Treats stores were also initially tapped as pick-up areas for San Miguel Foods Inc.’s new online ordering platform, www.order.sanmiguelfoods.com, further boosting food accessibility.

Continue reading below ↓

At the start of the ECQ, SMC committed to 24/7 operations of its food facilities to ensure a stable food supply for at least six months or beyond.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.