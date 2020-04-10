SMC adds fuel to donations, boosts DOTR 'Libreng Sakay' program

SAN Miguel Corporation (SMC) has also turned its attention to the government’s Libreng Sakay program for health workers and other frontliners in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The giant conglomerate firm through Petron Corporation and SMC infrastructure donated P3.9 million worth of fuel for use by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) in mobilizing shuttle services that regularly bring medical and other front liners to and from various hospitals and locations in Metro Manila during the Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine.

SMC once used the Petron banner during its PBA campaign from 2011 to 2013 seasons, winning a championship once when it denied Talk ‘N Text the coveted grand slam by winning the deciding Game 7 of the season-ending Governors Cup in 2011.

The team was still carrying the Petron brand when it picked June Mar Fajardo as the top overall pick of the 2012 rookie draft.

Continue reading below ↓

SMC's volleyball team in the Philippine Superliga is under the Petron Blaze Spikers banner.

The DOTr has commissioned 60 shuttle services to transport medical workers in 19 routes daily following the declaration and subsequent two-week extension of the ECQ to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

PHOTO: Department of Transportation - Philippines on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

SMC Infrastructure meanwhile, has allotted a total of 54,000 liters of fuel, or 50 liters per day for each of the 60 buses. The fuel may be availed through the use of Petron e-fuel cards that SMC Infrastructure donated.

“We are amazed at how everybody is pulling together to fight this battle. For our part, we will not stop looking for opportunities to help. In times like this, we should look out for each other even more,” SMC President Ramon Ang said.

To further support the health workers who are at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle, SMC earlier announced a P500 million fund to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).

It has already committed to purchase the first 10,000 sets of medical-grade PPE to be produced by a local manufacturer under the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP), through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

SMC, through SMC tollways, has also provided P1.8 million worth of free toll to date for over 2,000 medical frontliners that use the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, STAR Tollway, NAIAx and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Continue reading below ↓

The company has likewise repurposed its Ginebra San Miguel, Inc (GSMI) facilities to produce 70 percent ethyl alcohol and has distributed approximately 518,340 liters or P38.9 million worth of ethyl alcohol to various hospitals, local government units, and government agencies.

To date, SMC already donated P199.4 million worth of canned goods, meat products, biscuits, bread, coffee, and milk as well as donations to PNP and AFP personnel stationed at SLEX, Skyway, and Star Tollway checkpoints.