SMC doubles production of 'nutribun' to benefit more communities

SAN Miguel Corporation ramped up its production of nutrient-filled bread in order to serve more the hardest-hit communities in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm began producing the bread a month ago during the early outbreak of the virus, starting out with just 10,000 buns per day.

But through the company’s San Miguel Foods Inc., it has doubled its production to 24,000 pieces daily, or more than twice the initial capacity.

“Right now, many of our fellow Filipinos, the least fortunate among us, continue to struggle from the crisis we face. What we hope to do is reach as many vulnerable families as possible and help make sure they do not go hungry. Apart from our food donations, our version of the ‘nutribun’ is another way for us to keep our citizens healthy and nourished,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said.

Ang added the company’s new ready-to-eat food manufacturing facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and its Flour Development Center in Ugong, Pasig have already produced 284,171 pieces of its “nutribun” version, to date. It has also produced and donated 177,808 pieces of pandesal.

Each bread weighs 85 grams and contains 250 calories, which the body uses for energy. As such, total output for the period covered is 24,155 kilos of nutribun-inspired bread providing 71 million calories.

“We will continue to make more nutritious bread, even as we also donate flour to LGUs to be made by community bakers into affordable or free bread. Our food donations, which include our own products as well as rice, for vulnerable communities, also continues. We will continue to help our government and our people any way we can, throughout this crisis,” Ang added.

Because of increased production, the company has been able to donate the bread to 46 communities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Recipients include organizations working hard to help out less-fortunate communities, led by the Philippine Red Cross, Caritas in Manila and Caloocan, SMC’s own food bank and feeding center, Better World Tondo, as well as parishes including Mayapa, Canlubang, the Diocese of Novaliches, and Sacred Heart Parish in Alabang, to name a few.

“Again let me just say that I am immensely proud of the work our people continue to put in to be able to help communities impacted by this pandemic. We are not immune to this crisis, but we do everything we can as we mobilize our response to this crisis and make sure that help reaches those who are in need,” Ang said.