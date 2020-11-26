Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia was a true lover of hoops

IN THE wake of Jamir Garcia’s untimely death this morning, an old video of the Slapshock vocalist has been surfacing on the pages and feeds of sports fans who also love music.

This video, taken right after music video channel Myx’s first-ever 3x3 basketball show back in 2012, showed Garcia waxing about his love for hoops.

“I’m very passionate about the game,” he said. “It’s something I take seriously.”

He also spoke about how playing basketball kept him fit as a musician.

“For us, this is our cardio. In a show, we drink, we party,” he explained. “Somehow, to keep up, you have to have a little sports in you.”

The singer behind rap metal hits "Agent Orange" and "Langit" has been playing hoops even before he founded Slapshock, and told the interviewer that he played once or twice a week.

In this competition, he teamed up with fellow musician Rico Blanco, rapper Mike Swift (who was recently featured in a Jo Koy Netflix special released this year), and VJ PJ La Vina. Garcia was judged best player of the game.

Facebook page Kampampangan Ballers also paid tribute to Garcia’s roots in the basketball heartland of Central Luzon.

“Rest In Peace to our fellow Kapampangan and basketball enthusiast, Jamir Garcia of Slapshock,” said the post.

“He's from Batang 2nd Sasmuan Pampanga. Saw how he was passionate in basketball when he was featured in The Basketball Show by Bill Velasco in early 2000s. His home court was 86th painted under the #EveryCourtCanDream mission of Mike Swift and Nippon Paint Coatings Philippines, Inc.”

They also showed a photo of Garcia’s custom-painted, artistic court.

SPIN.ph reader Jose Mari Navarro shared his own recollection of the basketball prowess of the late musician.

"Naalala ko kasunod namin sila ng sched sa court sa Mt. Carmel sa QC," Navarro wrote in a public post as he shared this article. "Tawag namin sa kanila mga musikero dahil mga artist din kasama nya, sila Mike Swift saka sila Reg Rubio. Sikat na sikat sila nung highschool ako. P-cha bigat. RIP."

Garcia was found dead in his residence at Barangay Sangadaan at around 9:20 a.m., said multiple reports. He was rushed by a relative and his live-in partner to Metro North Medical Center and Hospital.

According to CNN Philippines, Garcia’s sister Cheloana has submitted a waiver saying that they are no longer interested in conducting an investigation on his death, “as their family is convinced that the singer took his own life,” wrote CNN.

Garcia was 42 years old.

