Your move, GMA: Taiwan channel replaces NBA broadcast with Slam Dunk anime

Days after the cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA season, NCAA March Madness, and — for Filipinos — PBA Philippine Cup due to coronavirus, we're still scrambling for alternative basketball-centric viewing options.

That's when a Taiwanese sports network thought: why not just show arguably the greatest hoops anime series?

ELTA Sports recently confirmed in a Facebook post that it will be broadcasting Slam Dunk twice a day in lieu of the suspended NBA games. The manga-turned-anime by Takehiko Inoue originally aired from 1993 to 1996 in Japan, and had successful Philippine runs thanks to local dubbing.

Slam Dunk is about newbie Hanamichi Sakuragi, his underdog high school team Shohoku, and their dream of winning the national championship.

In a previous interview, mangaka Inoue admitted that like his red-haired protagonist he got into basketball "to be popular with the girls," before doing it for love for the game. The influence of '90s NBA can also be seen throughout the best-selling manga.

