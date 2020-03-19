Music, Movies And TV

Your move, GMA: Taiwan channel replaces NBA broadcast with Slam Dunk anime

by John Paulo Aguilera
3 hours ago

Days after the cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA season, NCAA March Madness, and — for Filipinos — PBA Philippine Cup due to coronavirus, we're still scrambling for alternative basketball-centric viewing options.

That's when a Taiwanese sports network thought: why not just show arguably the greatest hoops anime series?

ELTA Sports recently confirmed in a Facebook post that it will be broadcasting Slam Dunk twice a day in lieu of the suspended NBA games. The manga-turned-anime by Takehiko Inoue originally aired from 1993 to 1996 in Japan, and had successful Philippine runs thanks to local dubbing.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Slam Dunk is about newbie Hanamichi Sakuragi, his underdog high school team Shohoku, and their dream of winning the national championship.

In a previous interview, mangaka Inoue admitted that like his red-haired protagonist he got into basketball "to be popular with the girls," before doing it for love for the game. The influence of '90s NBA can also be seen throughout the best-selling manga.

Who's up for another Slam Dunk rerun on GMA 7?

Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
The email address you entered is invalid.
Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again