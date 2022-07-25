Skipman' Alonzo betters another Guinness jump rope record

SEVEN months after his extraordinary feat was recognized by Guinness World Records, Ryan Ong Alonzo once again went for a world record for the most number of consecutive jump rope crossovers.

Combining great speed and timing, Alonzo, widely known as “Skipman,” established the new mark during the “Unbreakable” event held at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

In the presence of parents Tecson and Julie, and wife, Therese, the 35-year-old co-owner of Kumori Japanese Café made 3,732 crossovers right on his first attempt to erase the old mark of 2,405 set by Indian Harbaksh Singh in December 2019 in Lok Vihar, Delhi in India.

Jump rope crossovers are performed by crossing the arms in front of the body and making a downward swing motion and jumping through the loop created.

A product of Xavier School, Alonzo did try to better his mark twice but failed on both occasions, making 3,282 in the second attempt and 3403 in the third.

“Tried to improve my record but I had the hard time sustaining my rhythm,” said Alonzo, who thanked his family and team – coach Benzi Yang in particular – for the incredible achievement.

Like the first time he set a record, Alonzo will have to wait for a couple of months before his feat is confirmed or not by Guinness World Records.

Alonzo owns the world mark in the double under skips – an activity where a participant needs to jump up higher than usual while swinging the rope twice under his feet.

He took a little over 12 hours to establish his first record, but this time, he needed just 55 minutes to set a new one – a feat he attributed to the strict guidance of his coach.

