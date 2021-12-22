Skechers USA to take direct control of Philippine operations in bid to grow brand

THE PARENT company of popular footwear brand Skechers has announced that it is moving away from its third-party distributor, and has transitioned all local operations to a new entity called Skechers USA Philippines.

This will be directly operated by Skechers USA.

“The Philippines has immense potential for Skechers, and with our dedicated team focused on growth and delivering the integrated capabilities of Skechers, we believe this step accelerates that potential,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers USA, Inc., in a statement.

He added that he believes that "the Philippines can become a key market for us in Southeast Asia.”

The brand's previous distributor, Trendworks International, will continue to sell Skechers products until the end of the year.

How Skechers USA will fuel the brand's growth in the country

"Skechers is a global brand that many Filipino consumers already know and love. With this new dedicated approach, we will be able to reach more of the 100 million men, women and children in this country and offer them a wider selection of great Skechers products through expanded channels,” said Suzette Pasustento, who will serve as country manager for Skechers USA Philippines.

She pointed to the opening of a new store in Alabang Town Center as only the first salvo of the new plans to accelerate growth.

Pasustento added that Skechers USA Philippines has already set up its own offices and distribution center, and will be available in "key department and specialty stores", like The SM Store and Planet Sports.

"In 2022, we will introduce new product categories, open more retail locations and expand our door count with new retailers, as well as launch a comprehensive marketing campaign," she said.

A new Skechers store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay will open before the year ends. Ten to twelve more retail locations are also slated to open for the first half of 2022.

