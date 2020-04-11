LIST: 6 ways to upgrade your instant pancit canton

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

Like many of us, you may have stocked up on a lot of pancit canton during one of your COVID-19 grocery runs.

If you're looking for creative ways to spice up the instant food staple, we got you. There are so many ways to make instant pancit canton seem more than an instant meal. Here are some ideas on how to do just that:

PHOTO: Toa Heftiba | Unsplash

Continue reading below ↓

1. Top it with an egg.

This may be the easiest way to take that pack of instant pancit canton and turn it into a worthy meal. It's an instant, easy, and that runny egg will make your pancit taste even better.

2. Add leftover chop suey.

Why not combine leftovers with pancit canton and create an entirely new dish? Chop suey is good choice: It's flavorful on its own, and it adds nutritional value. Just cook the noodles and toss with the leftover chop suey before adding the seasoning packets (because it can get too salty if you're not careful).

3. Stir into soup.

This is a mind-blowing food hack. If you have leftover soup from your nilaga, bulalo, of even your tinola meal, you may want to save that flavorful broth to use for your next pancit canton meal. That's because you can simmer your noodles in that soup and immediately amp up the taste of your noodles. Not only that, if you have a bit of meat and vegetables from that dish leftover, too, we say add it in for a slurp-worthy bowl.

Continue reading below ↓

4. Combine it with a ramen pack.

Remember "ram-don" from the movie Parasite? What makes this recipe so appealing to the masses is the sheer simplicity of how it's made. Two instant noodle packs are combined to create a delicious noodle dish. Upgrade it by adding seared beef cubes.

PHOTO: Steve Buissinne | Pixabay

Continue reading below ↓

5. Add cheese.

This may be common for ramen noodles but instant pancit canton noodles could use a little cheesiness, too. Grab some cheese and grate it on as soon as it comes out of the boiling water so it can melt before you add in the other ingredients.

Cheese not melting? Here's a trick you can use: Place the cheese in a small frying pan with a little water. Heat it up, stirring. It should melt! Once it's melted, simmer a little to evaporate the water before tossing in your pancit noodles.

6. Use a different sauce.

We know instant pancit canton already has seasoning packets, but you don't need to stick to the manufacturer's recommendations. You have the freedom to change the sauce. If you have other ingredients in your kitchen, you can make another kind of sauce. Try a mi goreng-inspired mix: sweet chili sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, a bit of salt, some sesame oil.

Continue reading below ↓