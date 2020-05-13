Sinas' quarantine party sparks the most hilariously festive memes

It was supposed to be between him and a handful of policemen.

Instead, social media ended up getting invited to Metro Manila police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas' birthday party dated May 8, after the National Capital Region Police Office uploaded photos of the event on its official Facebook account.

The post was eventually taken down, but it didn't take away the fact that Sinas' mañanita (as he calls) it is a clear violation of the ban on mass gathering amid the enhanced community quarantine. This, despite Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa saying, "I don't think na merong violation."

Gamboa would then direct the Internal Affairs Service to conduct an investigation on whether the police chief violated social distancing.

Sinas, for his part, issued an apology "for what transpired during my birthday that caused anxiety to the public. It was never my intention to disobey any existing protocols relative to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine."

Too late the hero, though, as the Internet had a field day over what the people involved call a tradition among military and police to serenade the celebrant early in the morning:

