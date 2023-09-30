Siargao's legendary waves once again test top surfers

THE iconic Cloud 9 nestled in the vibrant town of General Luna, Surigao Del Norte, will once again become the epicenter of world surfing when the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup unfolds from October 25 to November 1.

With surfers descending from every corner of the globe to test Siargao's legendary waves, the international showcase once again stands as a testimony to this place's unwavering spirit in the face of challenges.

An Unwavering Legacy: The Surfing Spirit of Siargao

This year's edition promises to be a multicentric celebration of surfing culture, values, and community, as pro international surfers gear up to challenge the formidable waves of Siargao in a bid for the WSL Men’s and Women’s QS3000 International Surfing Cup.

It has evolved into a symbolic testament to the island's surfing prowess and its tight-knit community.

Initiated in 1994 by former governor Lalo Matugas and former mayor Jaime Rusillon, Siargao International Surfing Cup is held in partnership with the World Surf League, the global body that oversees various international contests towards naming the world champions across divisions.

The event is presented by the Municipality of General Luna and the Office of Congressman Bingo Matugas and supported by SMART Communications, Coca Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., Streakk, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Tingog Party List Representative Yedda Romualdez, Mr. Vincent Marcos, and NextGen.

Surfing enthusiasts can register for the event through the WSL website.

