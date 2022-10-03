For the first time, a major Siargao competition will be held at Tuwason Point

ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED for October 3 to 7, the Governor’s Cup in Siargao has shifted schedule slightly.

And in a first for the many competitions that take place in the popular destination, it will move from the usual stomping grounds of Cloud Nine, to nearby Tuwason Point.

“The new dates for the Governor’s Cup national surfing competition for this year shall be as follows: Tuwason Point Challenge, October 5 in the morning, opening ceremony. And then on the same day, up to October 8, will be the surfing date,” Surigao del Norte governor Lyndon Barbers told reporters during a briefing.

“For the Tangbo Challenge in Sta. Monica, it will start on October 9 until October 13 in the afternoon. Awarding ceremonies will proceed as originally planned in Siargao Island Sports Complex in the municipality of Dapa on October 13, 5 p.m. onwards.”

While Cloud 9 is popular the world over, Tuwason Point, near Catangnan, takes its name from word “tuwas” or “mutuwas”, which means to go over. Like Cloud 9, it’s a reef break, but with left-handed waves that are big, unpredictable, and with a spectacular view of the nearby limestone cliffs.

“Most of the surfing sites are considered right-[handers], so it will be challenging for our competitors,” said Barbers.

Siargao hosting four competitions this month

The Governor’s Cup is only one of four major surfing events that are being held this month in Siargao.

“We feel incredibly blessed,” United Philippines Surfing Association secretary general Gino Canlas told Spin.ph. “We went from zero competitions two months ago to now four full competitions. It takes a lot of coordination and support, and all the stakeholders that have been part of the process have gone above and beyond to make sure the competitions push through.”

He’s also happy to see up-and-coming surfers starting to get into the spotlight, including lone Catanduanes representative Robert "Obet" Timbal, who reached the finals in the just-concluded Mayor Sol’s National Surfing Cup in Cloud 9 against home bet Noah Arkfeld.

“In the last Nationals that we had last week, our new talent, Robert, came solo from Catanduanes. He’s been part of the UPSA training program, and it shows,” said Canlas.

The secretary general also gave a hat tip to another young gun in the UPSA training pool, Mayor’s Cup champion Arkfeld.

“Our up and comers are giving our Team A a run for their money,” said Canlas.

He added: “And none of this can be possible without the locals that we collaborate with and support. We have a locals-first mentality.”

