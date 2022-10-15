Siargao eager to get back to surfing with WSL qualifiers

EAGER TO move on from rocky times, the Siargao surfing community is ready to kick off a new surfing competition in its shores: the Siargao International Surfing Cup Qualifying Series (QS) 1000.

This event — to be held beginning today, October 15, all the way to October 21 at the world-famous Cloud 9 — will help decide the regional rankings ahead of the 2023 International Surfing Cup presented by San Miguel.

Eighty of Asia’s best Challenger Series hopefuls have already touched down in Siargao, including 19-year-old Indonesian surfer Ryuki Waida, whose older brother Rio became the first Indonesian to qualify for the World Surfing League (WSL) Championship Tour.

“I’ve never been here before and so far I’m loving it,” said Waida in a statement. “The wave is so perfect, even when it is small it has such a good air section and then as it grows it’s all about the barrel — it’s an amazing wave for an event.”

Also among the competitors is current WSL Asia regional number one, Kian Martin.

“It’s such an amazing wave – every time I’ve surfed Cloud 9 it’s been so perfect. Siargao feels similar to home in Bali so it’s nice to come to an event and feel so comfortable and at home,” he said.

“I’m currently leading the rankings on the Asia [qualifying series] and I really want to keep the momentum going as I look to qualify for the Challenger Series in 2023.”

On the local front, hometown legends John Mark “Marama” Tokong, Piso Alcala, Nilbie Blancada, and up-and-comers Noah Arkfeld (also from Siargao) and Vea Estrellado (from Sorsogon) are among the surfers who will proudly rep the PH in the competition.

Siargao is ready to bounce back

Competitions have slowly returned to the island of Siargao, which, like many surf havens around the world, were hit hard by the pandemic lockdowns.

In addition, the island was devastated by the super typhoon Odette late last year.

“It has taken a whole community to get Bangon Siargao going,” said Surigao del Norte first district representative Bingo Matugas in a press conference for the WSL QS 1000. “Now, surfers from all over the Philippines and all over the world are part of Siargao.”

“In every lineup, our surfers have their share of good waves. At the same time, they have their share of difficult wipeouts. But no matter the wipeouts, they get back to their boards and paddle, ready to re-conquer the waves.”

The WSL QS 1000 is the latest in a string of Siargao surfing competitions this month — proof that one of the country’s premier surf destinations is back in action. Unfortunately, two events were recently canceled over permits.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Matugas chose to focus on surfing’s return.

“It’s coming back, but it’s still not the same as pre-pandemic levels. That’s why we’re trying to draw [tourists back] with Bangon Siargao, so that everybody will help — not only the government, but other sectors,” said the congressman.

“And with this competition, we can show the world the result of Bangon Siargao.”

