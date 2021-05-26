Show-cause order issued to Franz Pumaren for alleged violation of protocols

QUEZON City councilor Franz Pumaren, the head coach of the Adamson Soaring Falcons, was slapped with a show-cause order by the city local government after allegedly breaching health protocols during a recent food distribution event he sponsored last Tuesday.

The news was initially reported by Inquirer.net and CNN Philippines.

“The show-cause order had been received by Councilor Pumaren today,” a statement released by the city government read. "The move is consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position."

According to CNN Philippines, Pumaren conducted a food distribution activity in Barangay Old Balara.

His office has 72 hours to explain the program.

Pumaren is one of the city coucilors for Quezon City District 3.

