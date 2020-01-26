Shock, disbelief as Pinoy ballers reel from news of Kobe Bryant's death

Basketball fans all over the country woke up this morning to news of the sudden death of Kobe Bryant.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Many local basketball stars, active and retired, active on the court and off, collegiate and professional, were shocked by the tragedy. Not a few of them have grown up idolizing the Black Mamba.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

They join many around the world mourning the sudden passing of Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Pinoy celebrities also chimed in with their tributes and reactions.

Continue reading below ↓