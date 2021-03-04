Shaq crashes through two tables in explosive AEW debut

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal crashed through two tables but still emerged victorious in his at AEW Dynamite on Thursday (Manila time).

The four-time NBA champion and current Inside The NBA analyst stepped back to the squared circle for the first time in five years and scored a victory in the mixed tag team match with Jade Cargill over the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

It was O'Neal's promotional debut with the company. Big Diesel showed that he can hang with the best of them, delivering a powerbomb to Rhodes.

But the 2000 NBA MVP had to take his bump, with Rhodes connecting with a crossbody on him at the apron and straight through two tables at ringside.

Cargill, though, powered through and hit a Glam Slam on Red Velvet to secure the pinfall win.

Meanwhile, Shaq sold the hit and was even stretchered to an ambulance, only to vanish when Tony Schiavone tried to get a word out of him.

It wasn't the first time O'Neal dabbled in the sports entertainment business.

A lifelong wrestling fan, he made several appearances for the defunct-World Championship Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and WWE. He even served as guest host for Monday Night Raw in July 2009.

O'Neal made his in-ring debut in April 2016 when he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas.

He entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, eliminating Damien Sandow before he and fellow giant Big Show had a confrontation that led to the other wrestlers pushing them over the top rope.

Truly, Superman can do it all.