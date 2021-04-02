Shanti Dope trends on Twitter as 'Amatz' appears on 'Falcon & Winter Soldier'

WARNING: Slight spoilers ahead.

In an action-packed episode of new Marvel show The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Pinoy rapper Shanti Dope's song "Amatz" briefly showed up in a brief scene when our two heroes (plus one unlikely ally) take a side trip to the fictional country of Madripoor.

It's supposedly an independent country in the Indonesian archipelago, but a Pinoy rap song scores the badass scene as they get their spy on in our part of the world.

Twitter has taken notice.

Watch the trailer for The Falcon & The Winter Soldier below. As it's on Disney+, it's not available to watch for Filipinos, though many viewers have resorted to, ahem, creative methods to watch it. Very Madripoor-like.