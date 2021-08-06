WATCH: This is Shanti Dope like you've never seen him before

IF YOU thought you knew who Shanti Dope is, think again.

The 20-year-old rapper and songwriter burst onto the scene guns blazing. In just a few short years, Shanti Dope (aka Sean Patrick Ramos) has become the storyteller of his generation, masterfully weaving complex rhymes with sick beats.

But there’s more to him than just his music. In Episode 2 of the OG video series on OPM, we trace Shanti Dope’s roots and get to know the poet and peacemaker behind the superstar rapper. We get an inside look at the making of one of his most iconic songs that was heard around the world when it was featured in a Marvel TV show. And we find out how he’s handling fame and fortune at such a tender age, and what keeps him grounded amidst all of the distractions of an industry obsessed with flashy lifestyles.

This is Shanti Dope like you’ve never seen him before. “Sobrang natural, walang halong kemikal” indeed.

Continue reading below ↓

OG Presents: Shanti Dope premieres tonight at 8 p.m. only on the OG YouTube Channel.

OG Channel is Summit Media’s latest all-video brand. (Spin.ph is also part of Summit Media.) For our first series, OG puts the spotlight on our vibrant OPM scene. Subscribe to the channel here and watch other OG videos here.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.