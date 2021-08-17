WATCH: Shanti Dope's song 'Amatz' isn't about what you think it is

SHANTI Dope had already established himself as one of the most exciting names in Filipino music with early hits like “Nadarang,” “Apoy,” and “Norem.”

But the 20 year-old rapper truly exploded into the mainstream when he came out with “Amatz.” The song might initially sound like a glorification of inebriation and hedonism but it’s actually rooted in spirituality and mysticism.

Shanti Dope talks about how he came up with the song, dismantles preconceived notions about it, and the absolute thrill of hearing it played in an international Marvel-produced TV show. Check out this excerpt from the video featuring Shanti Dope only on the OG YouTube Channel.

OG Channel is Summit Media’s latest all-video brand. (SPIN.ph also belongs to the Summit Media network.) For our first series, OG puts the spotlight on our vibrant OPM scene. Subscribe to the channel here and watch other OG videos here.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.