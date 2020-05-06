COVID UPDATE: After Great Wall and Forbidden City, Shanghai Disney Resort set to reopen

THE Disneyland theme park in Shanghai will reopen May 11.

Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions.

With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been reopening tourist sites such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing.

Just two new cases and no deaths were reported on Wednesday. China has recorded 4,633 deaths from COVID-19 among 82,883 cases of infection.

LOW SOUTH KOREAN CASES: South Korea reported no fresh cases in cities and towns on Wednesday, with its only two new cases detected in airport screenings. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's update brought national totals to 10,806 infections and 255 deaths. With few local cases recently, the country is relaxing social distancing and preparing to reopen schoolsstarting next week. Imported cases have declined as authorities stepped up border controls, such as quarantining all arrivals. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said preventing an overwhelming of hospitals in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area would be key to prevention of a second wave of infections.

