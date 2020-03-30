Quarantine Eats: How to cook Shakey's Mojos at home

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

Anyone who orders from Shakey's almost always orders the famous mojos (potato slices). Since dining out isn't an option because all Metro Manila Shakey's branches are temporarily closed because of the quarantine, the next best thing you can do is to recreate your faves with food hacks!

But this is no ordinary Shakey's-style mojo food hack: this recipe is actually shared by Shakey's Japan last March 15, 2020 via their Twitter account.

The ingredient list is short and most are basic ingredients you might have stocked in your pantry already. According to SoraNews24, here are the ingredients you'll need:

potato (cut into 9-millimiter slices)

100 grams of fried chicken breading mix

30 grams of salt

10 grams of pepper

cooking oil

If you're ready to cook, follow these instructions to achieve Shakey's mojos at home:

Microwave the sliced potato spuds for five minutes-it is preferred that the microwave has a power setting of 700 watts.

Combine the dry ingredients: fried chicken breading mix, salt, and pepper in one bowl.

Toss the potato spuds in the mix until no surface is left unseasoned. Be careful when you do this since the potatoes are going to be hot.

Deep-fry to your preferred level of crispiness.