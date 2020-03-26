Sonny Angara becomes third senator to test positive for COVID-19

SENATOR Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara on Thursday became the third senator to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

In a statement released to media outlets and on social media, Angara, who is also chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), said he has been feeling symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness before his test result came out positive.

Continue reading below ↓

Angara took the test on March 16 and said he has limited his contact with the public since.

Before Angara, also testing positive for the virus were Senators Juan Miguel 'Migs' Zubiri and Koko Pimentel, who came under fire when he breached his home protocol to accompany his pregnant wife at the Makati Medical Center.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Here's Angara's statement in full:

I regret to announce that today, March 26, I received my test result and it is positive for covid 19. I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness.

I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16.



I ask for your prayers that together we are able to pull through this tremendous challenge.



Let us continue to support all efforts to fight the further spread of the virus. Let us support our frontliners on the streets, in the emergency rooms as they are key to the effort.



With hope, sacrifice, and unity of effort, we shall overcome.