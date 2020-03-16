Senator Migs Zubiri tests positive for coronavirus

SENATE Majority Leader Juan Miguel 'Migs' Zubiri announced on Monday that he is positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest official in the country to be infected with the disease.

The veteran legislator made the announcement on his official Facebook page, saying he has no idea how he was contaminated by the virus.

"How [I got the virus], I don't know," said Zubiri, who is also the head of the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF).

"I practiced social distancing as well as a no handshake policy but yet I got contaminated," he added. "This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread."

Zubiri revealed that he had taken the diagnostic test last Friday, and no less than Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told him the bad news just this afternoon, 16 March.

In a TV interview with CNN Philippines, he called it "heartbreaking news."

"What is uplifting for me is that I am asymptomatic. I have no fever, no cough, no headaches, no flu, thank God," he continued.

Zubiri was elected senator in 2016 as an independent candidate. The Philippine Eskrima Khali Arnis Federation which he headed accounted for 14 gold medals in last year's Southeast Asian Games.

He was world champion in the sport back in 1989.

Here is his complete post on Facebook: