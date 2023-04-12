News And Trends

'Anyari Ginebra?' Fans point fingers as TNT strikes back at Gin Kings

by spin.ph staff
Just now
TNT vs Ginebra Game 2 reactions
Fans react to TNT's series-tying Game Two win over Ginebra.
PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

TNT's tense Game One outing, which saw Justin Chua out indefinitely for the title series and TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson figuring in a word war with coach Jojo Lastimosa, was swiftly reverted to a masterful 95-82 romp over Ginebra in Game Two.

The Tropang Giga evened the 2023 PBA Governor's Cup Finals at one-game apiece, led by a near triple-double performance from Hollis-Jefferson with 23 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists.

Before both teams vie for a commanding 2-1 lead on Friday, see how hoops fans on Twitter reacted to TNT's series-tying victory here:


TNT on top!

Rondae all day

Not Ginebra's night

Still, NSD

