'Anyari Ginebra?' Fans point fingers as TNT strikes back at Gin Kings

TNT's tense Game One outing, which saw Justin Chua out indefinitely for the title series and TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson figuring in a word war with coach Jojo Lastimosa, was swiftly reverted to a masterful 95-82 romp over Ginebra in Game Two.

The Tropang Giga evened the 2023 PBA Governor's Cup Finals at one-game apiece, led by a near triple-double performance from Hollis-Jefferson with 23 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists.

TNT on top!

Rondae all day

Not Ginebra's night

Still, NSD