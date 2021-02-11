See all operational Skyway 3 ramps after E. Rodriguez, A. Bonifacio opening

TWO more ramps of the newly-operational Skyway Stage 3 were opened on Thursday, further improving accessibility and ease of travel within Metro Manila, via the 18-kilometer elevated expressway.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang announced the opening of the A. Bonifacio northbound off-ramp, just before the Cloverleaf Mall in Balintawak, and the E. Rodriguez southbound off-ramp on Araneta Ave., which also provides access to Espana.

“Our Skyway 3 engineers and construction personnel worked double time to be able to open these two new ramps, better serve motorists, and provide them seamless and convenient travel,” said Ang.

“With the opening of these ramps, those who are coming from Alabang, Paranaque, Las Pinas, Pasay, or Makati will no longer have to take EDSA and get stuck in several traffic chokepoints in order to get to Balintawak. Meanwhile, those coming from NLEX headed to Quezon City, on the other hand, can opt to take Skyway 3 to get to E. Rodriguez Ave,” Ang added.

Ang said that contractors for SMC Infrastructure are working continuously to deliver other access ramps. Full completion of these were delayed due to pending Right-of-Way (ROW) acquisition.

“Despite delays, we’re excited for the next access points to be opened soon. For northbound motorists, next to be opened will be the Quirino Entry, Nagtahan Entry, Nagtahan Exit, E. Rodriguez Entry, and C3 Exit. For southbound, we will soon open the C3 Entry, C3 Exit, A. Bonifacio Entry, Plaza Dilao Exit, and Nagtahan Exit,” Ang said.

Ang emphasized the importance of addressing the country’s congestion problems today, particularly as the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to significantly impact the economy.

Skyway Stage 3, built and fully-funded by SMC and officially opened last January 14, brings to reality the long-held dream of seamlessly connecting southern and northern Luzon.

With Skyway 3, motorists are now able to bypass Edsa and other busy streets and enjoy travel time from Buendia to Balintawak in just 20 minutes, and Alabang to Balintawak in only 30 minutes.

The now operational access ramps of Skyway 3 include:

Northbound

Buendia (Zobel) Entry

Quezon Ave. Entry

Quirino Ave. Exit

Quezon Ave. Exit

A. Bonifacio Exit

Balintawak Exit

Southbound

Balintawak Entry

Quezon Ave. Entry

Plaza Dilao Entry

Quezon Ave. Exit

E. Rodriguez Exit

Buendia (Zobel) Exit