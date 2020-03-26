SEA Games theme song turns into rallying cry in fight vs COVID-19

LAST year, during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Filipinos showed that we can win as one.

Three months after the festive celebration that followed the Philippines' rise to the top of the biennial sports conclave, Filipinos are once again enjoined to win as one in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, 'We Win As One' has been reworded to "We Heal As One."

"Handong namin itong kantang 'to para sa lahat ng Pilipino," said composer Ryan Cayabyab in the video's opening spiel. "Tayo na po'y magkaisa't magtulungan para malagpasan po natin ang pagsubok na ito."

Cayabyab was the composer of the original SEAG theme song, which was interpreted by Lea Salonga. The new version was rewritten and re-arranged by Cayabyab, Floy Quintos and Jimmy Antiporda.

Among the many OPM artists who interpreted the song were Iñigo Pascual, Pops Fernandez, Sarah Geronimo, Julie Anne San Jose, Ogie Alcasid, Alden Richards, Bamboo, Apl.de.Ap, and Salonga.

Doctors, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, also have their part in the music video, which was released on Thursday night.