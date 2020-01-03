SEAG pole vaulter Natalie Uy sizzles in this photoshoot

NATALIE Uy just keeps on winning.

The SEA Games gold medalist recently posted a video clip on her Instagram page, looking fierce in front of the camera while wearing her Team PH uniforms and showing off her very athletic build.

"2019... Transitions and changes with a mix of dream chasin’ and big life lessons!" she wrote on her caption.

Continue reading below ↓

In her post, the Fil-American athlete from Kettering, Ohio saluted her spectacular year. At this month's SEA Games, she (like fellow pole vaulter EJ Obiena) did Philippine sports proud, clearing the line at 4.25 meters to set a new SEA Games record.

The 25-year-old also competed at the Asian Athletics Championships last April, vaulting her way to a third-place finish at the Doha meet.

Uy's photoshoot is part of "a series of portraits of Filipino athletes for a possible book or exhibit," explained photographer Xander Angeles to SPIN Life.

Of Natalie, Angeles said: "She's really cool to work with. High energy but down to earth. She's really proud [to represent] our country and excited to connect with her roots here."

As her camera presence shows, Natalie Uy is also a model, represented here in the Philippines by the Elite Model Management agency. It's her second time to work with Angeles.

Continue reading below ↓

"2020, let’s see whatcha got!" she finished her post.