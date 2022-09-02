‘Scripted’ comments pour in as SMB, TNT take it to sudden death

SIMON Enciso and Marcio Lassiter put in the hard work, delivering a torrid first half to keep the San Miguel Beermen alive in a hard-fought All-Filipino conference finals.

The Beermen defeated a Jayson Castro-less Tropang Giga, 114-96. The Philippine Cup finals will now head to a Game 7 decider.

In our announcements of the win, suspicious fans showed up in the comments section of the Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook pages, crying out, “Scripted!” They also indulged in conspiracy theories, wondering aloud if the league had purposely dragged out the series to maximize their business. One even asked if this series was a way for TNT's beleaguered Chot Reyes to "save face" in the wake of the heated Gilas criticism.

Take a look at screenshots of comments compiled from our Facebook pages below.

PHOTO: Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook page



On Twitter, here are some other reactions to SMB's Game 6 win!

Sorely missing Jayson Castro

Applause for Lassiter!

