Scottie, Jinky celebrate birth of baby boy 'Scot Alystair'

SCOTTIE Thompson proudly introduced the newest member of his young family on Friday.

Scottie Thompson now a dad

The Gin Kings star welcomed his 'little angel,' Scot Alystair, after wife Jinky gave birth to their eight-pound baby boy on Friday, May 5.

"My two warriors! Thank you Lord for giving my wife enough strength to deliver this 8lbs little angel," the reigning PBA MVP said in an Instagram post.

Teammates, rivals, and fellow athletes were quick to congratulate the Gilas Pilipinas guard and his bundle of joy.

For Gilas deputy coach and Ginebra mentor Tim Cone, Thompson's services to the national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games will be sorely missed.

And even if Scottie's wife gave birth slightly earlier than expected, Cone sees a small window of opportunity for Thompson to rejoin the Gilas squad in time for the tournament.

“She’s [Jinky] set to give birth anywhere between May 8 to 10, so it really smacks in the middle [of the SEA Games],” said Cone. “Even if he goes and flies back, and goes back [again], I don’t know if that’s advisable either.”